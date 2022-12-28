December 28, 2022

At least one dead in a fog-induced mass pile-up of more than 200 cars in China

7 hours ago TN

Dozens of vehicles crashed in major car pileup on a bridge in Henan province because of extremely foggy conditions.

Ford Transit Ambulance in Shenzhen, China

Ford Transit Ambulance in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Hwangxiheng. CC BY-SA 3.0.




More than 200 cars were involved in a multiple collision Wednesday in central China’s Henan province caused by dense fog that limited visibility, provincial traffic authorities said.

The incident happened at 07.40 Wednesday local time (23.40 Tuesday GMT) on the Zhengxin Bridge, which crosses the Yellow River and has a length of 9.1 kilometers.

An undetermined number of injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said, with at least one death reported so far.

Several people who had been trapped in their vehicles had been rescued by 9:30 local time (1:30 GMT), the Fire Department of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, said.

Traffic on the bridge is blocked in both directions, according to local media reports.

-Thailand News (TN)

