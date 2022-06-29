June 29, 2022

Protests greet Prayut in Chiang Mai, over 2,000 police provide protection

9 hours ago TN
Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall

Chiang Mai Airport International Departure Hall. Photo: Rinto Jiang.




More than 2,000 police were deployed to provide protection for Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha when he visited Chiang Mai province today (Wednesday), but the sheer force of both uniform and plainclothes officers failed to stop the protests.

A small group of protesters gathered in front of Chiang Mai airport to protest Prayut’s visit to the province. More protesters were reported to have gathered in front of the convention centre and international trade exhibition fair in Muang district, which the prime minister was scheduled to visit.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

See author's posts



