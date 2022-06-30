June 30, 2022

Thais Urged to Unite for the Greater Good of the Nation

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand.




BANGKOK (NNT) – In the midst of pressing economic crises, health issues, and global events, Thais have been urged to unite and aid the nation’s progress.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha stated at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Expo 2022, “Shaping Future Industries for a Stronger Thailand,” that the government is committed to working in everyone’s interests while increasing its competitiveness. He then called on the public and private sectors to collaborate in the face of changes and challenges.

