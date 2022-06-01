June 29, 2022

1.7m people visit Phuket up until June

Guesthouse hotel in Karon, Phuket.

Guesthouse in Karon, Phuket. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Phuket has welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors during the first five months of this year, generating over 26 billion baht in revenue for the resort island, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, director of the TAT’s Phuket Office, said on Tuesday that hotel rooms in Phuket used to be 75% booked before the pandemic. But the hotel reservation rate declined to 19.47% in 2020 and 7.75% in 2021.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

