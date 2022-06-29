Fare Rise Ends Reduced Bus Service









BANGKOK, June 29 (TNA) – Operators of passenger buses running inter-provincial routes under a concession from state-run Transport Co ended the reduction of their bus frequencies after the government allowed them to raise fares on July 4.

Yesterday (June 28) the Central Land Transport Committee resolved to allow operators of inter-provincial buses to increase their fares by 0.05 baht per kilometer from July 4. Meanwhile, Transport Co will freeze its bus fares for three months to help people.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





