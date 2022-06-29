Fare Rise Ends Reduced Bus Service
BANGKOK, June 29 (TNA) – Operators of passenger buses running inter-provincial routes under a concession from state-run Transport Co ended the reduction of their bus frequencies after the government allowed them to raise fares on July 4.
Yesterday (June 28) the Central Land Transport Committee resolved to allow operators of inter-provincial buses to increase their fares by 0.05 baht per kilometer from July 4. Meanwhile, Transport Co will freeze its bus fares for three months to help people.
TNA
