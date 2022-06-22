June 22, 2022

Passengers asked not to flick long hair while on Bangkok’s sky train

9 hours ago TN
Inside a train of Bangkok's MRT Blue Line

Inside a train of MRT Blue Line in Bangkok. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai




The BTS sky train operator is appealing to passengers with long hair not to flick it in a way that would touch the faces of other passengers, especially during rush hours.

The administrator of the BTS webpage said in its Facebook post that the company had received some complaints from commuters about people flicking their hair on the train and, sometimes, accidentally touching the faces, eyes or mouths of other passengers.

By Thai PBS World

