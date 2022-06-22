Passengers asked not to flick long hair while on Bangkok’s sky train
The BTS sky train operator is appealing to passengers with long hair not to flick it in a way that would touch the faces of other passengers, especially during rush hours.
The administrator of the BTS webpage said in its Facebook post that the company had received some complaints from commuters about people flicking their hair on the train and, sometimes, accidentally touching the faces, eyes or mouths of other passengers.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World