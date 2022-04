Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year). Photo: John Shedrick / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









CHIANG MAI, April 5 (TNA) – The provincial administrative organization of the northern province announced to organize its Lanna-style Songkran festival from April 13 to 17.

The festival will be organized at the 82nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park and the backyard of the Chiang Mai provincial hall.

