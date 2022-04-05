April 5, 2022

Buakaw Teaches Muay Thai to Police

7 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police officers

The Royal Thai Police officers. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




CHIANG MAI, April 5 (TNA) – The commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5 includes Muay Thai as a compulsory subject in the curriculum of police corporal students and Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is among their trainers.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tavichai, the commissioner, signed an agreement with representatives of Pinsinchai and Banchamek Muay Thai gyms that would train police corporals in Chiang Mai and Lampang provinces on 15 Muay Thai combos for their self-defense and the conservation of Muay Thai boxing.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

TN

