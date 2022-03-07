Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case
Thai police will ask a Canadian court to deny bail for a Canadian national, who is suspected of being involved in the murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket last month, says the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).
Matthew Dupre is one of two suspects tied to the Feb 4 shooting of Jimi Singh Sandhu near Rawai Beach in Phuket’s Muang district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
