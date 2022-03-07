March 7, 2022

Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case

59 seconds ago TN
Rawai Beach in Phuket

Rawai Beach in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.




Thai police will ask a Canadian court to deny bail for a Canadian national, who is suspected of being involved in the murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket last month, says the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Matthew Dupre is one of two suspects tied to the Feb 4 shooting of Jimi Singh Sandhu near Rawai Beach in Phuket’s Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

La rue Port-Dauphin in Quebec city, Canada

Suspected Phuket Gunman Arrested In Canada

6 days ago TN
Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket reporting 1,100+ Covid cases a day

2 weeks ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rawai Beach in Phuket

Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case

59 seconds ago TN
Thai food stall

Pattaya city to allow food cart vendors near Tukcom and Wat Chai to stay open to 1:00 AM

6 mins ago TN
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Death of Thai actress Tangmo ‘an accident’

16 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit to a school

Slumping birth rate poses urgent policy challenges for Thai government

23 mins ago TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Monk rescued in Kanchanaburi after 50m fall in cave

29 mins ago TN