Police against bail in Jimi Sandhu case









Thai police will ask a Canadian court to deny bail for a Canadian national, who is suspected of being involved in the murder of an Indian gangster in Phuket last month, says the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Matthew Dupre is one of two suspects tied to the Feb 4 shooting of Jimi Singh Sandhu near Rawai Beach in Phuket’s Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





