Pattaya city to allow food cart vendors near Tukcom and Wat Chai to stay open to 1:00 AM
Vendors on South Pattaya Tai in front of the Chai Monkol Temple near Walking Street and Tukcom have been asking Pattaya City officials for over a month to change the legal market times for them to sell due to fewer customers.
After a major meeting yesterday, it appears their request has been granted, at least for now.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!