March 7, 2022

Pattaya city to allow food cart vendors near Tukcom and Wat Chai to stay open to 1:00 AM

Thai food stall

Thai food stall on the street. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Vendors on South Pattaya Tai in front of the Chai Monkol Temple near Walking Street and Tukcom have been asking Pattaya City officials for over a month to change the legal market times for them to sell due to fewer customers.

After a major meeting yesterday, it appears their request has been granted, at least for now.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

