7-Eleven robbed in Kanchanaburi
KANCHANABURI: A barefoot man with a gun in a plastic bag robbed a 7-Eleven store in Muang district of about 7,000 baht early on Thursday.
The convenience store was in the government centre branch on Mae Nam Mae Klong Road in tambon Pak Phraek. The robbery was reported about 5am, Pol Lt Nawaphol Kanchanasathit, deputy investigation chief of Muang police, said.
PIYARAT CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST
