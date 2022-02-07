February 10, 2022

7-Eleven robbed in Kanchanaburi

50 seconds ago TN
7-Eleven convenience store in Thailand

7-Eleven convenience store in Thailand. Photo: Sry85. CC BY 3.0.




KANCHANABURI: A barefoot man with a gun in a plastic bag robbed a 7-Eleven store in Muang district of about 7,000 baht early on Thursday.

The convenience store was in the government centre branch on Mae Nam Mae Klong Road in tambon Pak Phraek. The robbery was reported about 5am, Pol Lt Nawaphol Kanchanasathit, deputy investigation chief of Muang police, said.

Full article: Bangkok Post

PIYARAT CHONGCHAROEN
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Fire engine truck

German manr found hanged in Kanchanaburi, house burned down

3 days ago TN
Big C Supermarket

Man arrested for gold shop robbery in Phetchabun

2 weeks ago TN
Thai elephant

Over 100 elephant traps found near Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary in Loei

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

7-Eleven convenience store in Thailand

7-Eleven robbed in Kanchanaburi

51 seconds ago TN
Oil spilled from a South Korea-bound container ship

Black globules found on beaches in Rayong , Chon Buri sent for tests

12 mins ago TN
Brussels Airport

EU Accepts Thai COVID Certificate on Mor Prom App

34 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bangpakong

Another oil spill reported at same spot in Gulf of Thailand on Thursday

49 mins ago TN
Wat Phra Kaew, Bangkok

Bollywood Actor Gagan Malik Ordained in Bangkok

54 mins ago TN