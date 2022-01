SAMUT PRAKAN: Police arrested two 19-year-old men on charges of stealing batteries from trucks who admitted to also thieving stainless steel handrails from a train station.

Police said Patthawee Jeethom and Ekphum Suksombat were stopped and arrested while travelling on a motorcycle on Soi Dan Samrong 24/66 in tambon Samrong Nuea of Muang district on Monday evening.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts