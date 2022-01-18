Thailand’s new entry fee – boon or bust for tourism?









While the Land of Smiles will be just as welcoming, from April it will also be charging every foreigner an entry fee of Bt300 if the government’s plan goes ahead. The government claims to have solid reasons for the move and expects tourism to start booming again once COVID-19 subsides.

Officials say the fee will be imposed on every foreigner landing on Thai soil, including expats and migrant workers. However, it will be waived for foreign workers who have to cross the border daily.

