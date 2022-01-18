January 18, 2022

Thailand’s new entry fee – boon or bust for tourism?

5 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




While the Land of Smiles will be just as welcoming, from April it will also be charging every foreigner an entry fee of Bt300 if the government’s plan goes ahead. The government claims to have solid reasons for the move and expects tourism to start booming again once COVID-19 subsides.

Officials say the fee will be imposed on every foreigner landing on Thai soil, including expats and migrant workers. However, it will be waived for foreign workers who have to cross the border daily.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Performing test on bank note with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Health Ministry Anutin Plans to Lower COVID Alert to Level 3

14 mins ago TN
The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

Government introduces financial security packages for freelancers

31 mins ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Performing test on bank note with the RT LAMP COVID-19 test kit

Health Ministry Anutin Plans to Lower COVID Alert to Level 3

14 mins ago TN
The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

Government introduces financial security packages for freelancers

31 mins ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

5 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand’s new entry fee – boon or bust for tourism?

5 hours ago TN
Old Hino truck in Thailand

Teens arrested for stealing truck batteries in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago TN