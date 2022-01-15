January 15, 2022

Southern Bus Terminal in Bangkok Offers Free Antigen Tests

Ticket Offices at Mo Chit 2 Bus terminal in Bangkok

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is currently offering free COVID-19 tests at several locations across the capital, including at the Southern Bus Terminal in western Bangkok. The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is also again selling affordable antigen test kits (ATKs) as demand increases amid the new Omicron wave.

The BMA and the city-run Ratchaphiphat Hospital currently operate a COVID-19 testing center at the Southern Bus Terminal in Taling Chan district, where people at-risk can get their antigen tests free-of-charge. The test site operates daily starting at 10AM and offers drive-through services.

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

