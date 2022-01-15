January 15, 2022

Pattaya eateries warned not to violate COVID-19 restrictions

Soi 7 in Pattaya

Pubs, restaurants and a pharmacy at Soi 7, Pattaya. Photo: Khaosaming.




CHON BURI: Authorities have warned service venues and eateries serving alcoholic beverages in Pattaya to strictly adhere to the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) guidelines, to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA), said Bang Lamung district officials and concerned agencies will check on service venues and eateries in the beach town on Saturday night to ensure that they comply with standards under the SHA and SHA Plus programmes.

