Pattaya eateries warned not to violate COVID-19 restrictions









CHON BURI: Authorities have warned service venues and eateries serving alcoholic beverages in Pattaya to strictly adhere to the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) guidelines, to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA), said Bang Lamung district officials and concerned agencies will check on service venues and eateries in the beach town on Saturday night to ensure that they comply with standards under the SHA and SHA Plus programmes.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





