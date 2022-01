A songthaew on Ratchadamnoen Road near Thanachart Bank in Korat city, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Paul Hewitt.









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Six eateries in downtown Muang district were found to have ignored Covid-19 controls and continued to serve alcoholic beverages to customers after 9pm.

The violations were uncovered after provincial governor Wichian Chanthanothai ordered inspections on Thursday.

Full article: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

