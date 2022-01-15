January 15, 2022

Is Thailand rushing to categorize COVID-19 an endemic disease?

1 hour ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thailand is preparing to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease this year despite a rising number of infections and warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr Opart Karnkawinpong, head of the Disease Control Department, insisted on Friday (Jan 14) that Thailand was not standing in opposition to the world health agency and its advice. The fact was, he continued, that when it came to management of COVID-19, Thailand is merely a step ahead of WHO and many other nations.

By Thai PBS World

