January 6, 2022

Rodrigo Duterte threatens unvaccinated with prison time

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaking in Davao City

President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaking in Davao City on September 30, 2016.




With Covid infections in the Philippines hitting a three-month high, President Rodrigo Duterte took a firm approach to the unvaxxed, threatening to arrest such “recalcitrant persons” if they violate a confinement order.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Duterte declared that, as he is “responsible for the safety and well-being of every Filipino,” he has been forced to take a firm approach to people who have still failed to get jabbed.

The strong stance by Duterte reflects concern in the Philippines about the rising number of Covid cases, which medical professionals fear could overwhelm the country’s healthcare system, risking a rise in fatalities.

