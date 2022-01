View of lebua at State Tower and the Chao Phraya River.









A famous male model was found dead in the Chao Phraya River on Thursday, two days after his family reported he was missing.

Pol Col Yokin Benjapat of Pak Klong San police station said local people reported finding a man’s body floating in the water near Ratchawong pier.

Body tattoos and documents on the body confirmed it was Kullapat Pongpraphab.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

