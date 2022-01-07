Chon Buri reports 1,342 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, most cases in Banglamung
COVID-19 infections in the eastern coastal province of Chon Buri continue to surge, with 1,342 new cases being recorded in the past 24 hours, including clusters among students at two universities, and with more than half of the cases reported from Banglamung district which covers the beach town of Pattaya.
No fatalities from COVID-19 infection have been reported in the same period. The figure in Chon Buri is slightly lower than during the peak of COVID-19 spread in August last year at just above 1,600 cases a day.
By Thai PBS World
