January 7, 2022

Chon Buri reports 1,342 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, most cases in Banglamung

30 mins ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




COVID-19 infections in the eastern coastal province of Chon Buri continue to surge, with 1,342 new cases being recorded in the past 24 hours, including clusters among students at two universities, and with more than half of the cases reported from Banglamung district which covers the beach town of Pattaya.

No fatalities from COVID-19 infection have been reported in the same period. The figure in Chon Buri is slightly lower than during the peak of COVID-19 spread in August last year at just above 1,600 cases a day.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Beach road with city skyline

Pattaya hotels to open as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients

23 hours ago TN
Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Three major suspects involved in a ‘violent brawl’ in Pattaya that left one person dead arrested

3 days ago TN
Crowd during a concert at a Night Club

K-Pop star BamBam attracts thousands of fans during New Year’s Eve in Pattaya

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pong Ta Long in Khao Yai, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Khao Yai hotel threatens customer with ฿3m lawsuit over bad review

6 mins ago TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Some Activities Suspended, No Lockdown

16 mins ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Well-Prepared For New Wave, Says Minister Anutin

19 mins ago TN
The Thai government has launched a mobile phone application to facilitate disease-control tracking of customers at shops

Thailang Logs 7,526 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

23 mins ago TN
Woman protected with mask and face shield during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand

Chon Buri reports 1,342 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, most cases in Banglamung

30 mins ago TN