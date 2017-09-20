Catalan President Accuses Spain of Suspending Region’s Self-Governance

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont blames Spain for attempts to block the region’s autonomy referendum after searches and arrests were carried out earlier in the day.

MADRID (Sputnik) — Catalan President Carles Puigdemont accused the Spanish government on Wednesday of a de-facto suspension of the region’s self-governance with its actions to impede the Catalonia independence referendum.

“The Spanish State has de-facto suspended Catalonia’s autonomy,” Puigdemont said in a televised statement after the Catalan government’s emergency meeting amid the searches and arrests carried out earlier in the day.

