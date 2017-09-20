Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Catalan President Accuses Spain of Suspending Region's Self-Governance

Catalan National Day
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont blames Spain for attempts to block the region’s autonomy referendum after searches and arrests were carried out earlier in the day.

MADRID (Sputnik) — Catalan President Carles Puigdemont accused the Spanish government on Wednesday of a de-facto suspension of the region’s self-governance with its actions to impede the Catalonia independence referendum.

“The Spanish State has de-facto suspended Catalonia’s autonomy,” Puigdemont said in a televised statement after the Catalan government’s emergency meeting amid the searches and arrests carried out earlier in the day.

