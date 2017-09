BANGKOK, 20 September 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) plans to introduce the e-ticket system for its bus fare on 1 October 2017.

Deputy BMTA Director for Bus Operation Prayoon Choygeo said holders of the state welfare cards for low-income earners will be able to pay for their bus rides using their card from 1 October 2017.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand