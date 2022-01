The Thai government has launched a mobile phone application to facilitate disease-control tracking of customers at shops. Photo: © ILO/Chet Thaochoo / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









BANGKOK, Jan 7 (TNA) – There were 7,526 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Department of Disease Control reported.

Apart from the confirmed new cases, antigen tests returned positive for 2,244 other people. Over the past 24 hours, 42,580 COVID-19 patients received treatment at hospitals and included 547 critically ill ones.

TNA

