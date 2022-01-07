Thailand Well-Prepared For New Wave, Says Minister Anutin









BANGKOK (NNT) – Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said the country is well-prepared for the post-New Year Covid case surge. An effective screening system is in place at immigration and isolation facilities are ready.

The Disease Control Department will ask the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to raise areas with significantly rising cases to ‘orange’ zones. These zones will see stricter restrictions such as limitations on alcohol consumption.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

