January 7, 2022

Thailand Well-Prepared For New Wave, Says Minister Anutin

Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Preventive measure in a pharmaceutical shop in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said the country is well-prepared for the post-New Year Covid case surge. An effective screening system is in place at immigration and isolation facilities are ready.

The Disease Control Department will ask the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to raise areas with significantly rising cases to ‘orange’ zones. These zones will see stricter restrictions such as limitations on alcohol consumption.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

