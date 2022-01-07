Some Activities Suspended, No Lockdown
BANGKOK, Jan 6 (TNA) – The Level 4 COVID-19 alert was raised to warn people to protect themselves from infection and there will not be an across-the-board lockdown, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would introduce the disease control measures that would suit different zones of COVID-19 situations.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!