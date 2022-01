BANGKOK, Jan 6 (TNA) – The fifth wave of COVID-19 has begun faster than expected as daily caseloads are rising, according to the Department of Medical Services.

Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the department, said that the fifth wave started, based on the assumption of Dr Sunt Srianthumrong of the Graduate School of Environment Development Administration at the National Institute of Development Administration.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

