January 6, 2022

Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded

8 mins ago TN
Kazakhstan protests in Aqtobe, January 4, 2022

Kazakhstan protests in Aqtobe, January 4, 2022. Photo: Esetok. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Protests in Kazakhstan have been going on for several days, with some of the demonstrations evolving into violent riots that see protesters clashing with law enforcement officers and damaging government and civilian buildings.

Nationwide violent protests in Kazakhstan have already left 353 law enforcement officers injured, with some 13 killed, according to state broadcaster Khabar 24.

Two of the dead officers were beheaded, the report noted.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Daria Bedenko
Sputnik International

