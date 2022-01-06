Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded









Protests in Kazakhstan have been going on for several days, with some of the demonstrations evolving into violent riots that see protesters clashing with law enforcement officers and damaging government and civilian buildings.

Nationwide violent protests in Kazakhstan have already left 353 law enforcement officers injured, with some 13 killed, according to state broadcaster Khabar 24.

Two of the dead officers were beheaded, the report noted.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Daria Bedenko

Sputnik International

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





