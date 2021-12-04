Thailand buys Southeast Asia’s most efficient supercomputer

Super computer at High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) of the University of Stuttgart. Photo: Julian Herzog. CC BY 4.0.









Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has allocated around US$17.8 million (about 600 million baht) to purchase the most efficient supercomputer in Southeast Asia to promote the development of the biological, circulating and green (BCG) economy.

Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said the supercomputer, which is expected to start operating by the end of next year, is important for Thailand in terms of predicting national disasters and analysis of COVID-19 variants.

The machine will be housed at the NSTDA Supercomputing Center (ThaiSC), one of Thailand’s national science and technology infrastructure centers, the Bangkok Post reported.

The supercomputer will strengthen Thailand’s position in high-performance computing and research capabilities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Narong Sirilertworakul, president of NSTDA.

It will also accelerate time-to-insight and promote innovation for Thailand’s efforts in agriculture, medicine, energy sources and other sectors with advanced modeling, simulation, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytical capabilities.

In addition, it will boost the use of big data through AI and develop the skills of computer scientists and engineers.

-Thailand News (TN)

