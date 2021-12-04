December 4, 2021

Thailand buys Southeast Asia’s most efficient supercomputer

9 hours ago TN
Cray XC40 (Hazel Hen) I/O cabinets (Raids/Raid Controllers in the front), High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) of the University of Stuttgart.

Super computer at High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) of the University of Stuttgart. Photo: Julian Herzog. CC BY 4.0.




Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has allocated around US$17.8 million (about 600 million baht) to purchase the most efficient supercomputer in Southeast Asia to promote the development of the biological, circulating and green (BCG) economy.

Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said the supercomputer, which is expected to start operating by the end of next year, is important for Thailand in terms of predicting national disasters and analysis of COVID-19 variants.

The machine will be housed at the NSTDA Supercomputing Center (ThaiSC), one of Thailand’s national science and technology infrastructure centers, the Bangkok Post reported.

The supercomputer will strengthen Thailand’s position in high-performance computing and research capabilities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Narong Sirilertworakul, president of NSTDA.

It will also accelerate time-to-insight and promote innovation for Thailand’s efforts in agriculture, medicine, energy sources and other sectors with advanced modeling, simulation, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytical capabilities.

In addition, it will boost the use of big data through AI and develop the skills of computer scientists and engineers.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Hua Hin night market bar

Three more places welcome partial lifting of alcohol ban

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe

Man arrested in Italy for attempting to get COVID shot using a fake silicone arm

7 hours ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Omicron Will Arrive, Vaccination Urged : Official

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hua Hin night market bar

Three more places welcome partial lifting of alcohol ban

6 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Intense screening of international passengers at Samui Airport, as precaution against Omicron variant

7 hours ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Security guard murdered in front of a mosque in Yala province

7 hours ago TN
Chiangsaen Immigration Office in Chiang Rai

More illegal border crossers from Myanmar caught in Chiang Mai

7 hours ago TN
HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

His Majesty to lay foundation stone at King Bhumibol Memorial Park

7 hours ago TN