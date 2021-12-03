Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones









NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: All 23 districts in this southern province have been designated disaster zones following downpours and runoff that started to inundate the municipality on Thursday night.

Provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong on Friday declared the entire province a disaster zone. The announcement would authorise rescuers and authorities to speed up rescue operations and allow the provincial administration to quickly disburse the emergency budget for affected residents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





