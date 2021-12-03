December 3, 2021

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

43 seconds ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Flooded street during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.




NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: All 23 districts in this southern province have been designated disaster zones following downpours and runoff that started to inundate the municipality on Thursday night.

Provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong on Friday declared the entire province a disaster zone. The announcement would authorise rescuers and authorities to speed up rescue operations and allow the provincial administration to quickly disburse the emergency budget for affected residents.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Floods in Southern Thailand

Asian highway blocked by heavy flooding in Chumphon province

2 days ago TN
Songkhla Sea Port

Eight rescued, one missing after boat sinks off Songkhla

6 days ago TN
Surin Island National Park

Moken Community in Phang Nga Isolated for COVID Outbreak

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

44 seconds ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Omicron Will Arrive, Vaccination Urged : Official

9 mins ago TN
F-5E Royal Thai Air Force in Korat.

Pilot injured in Air Force F5 jet crash in Lop Buri province

18 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

No Omicron Case Found in Thailand Yet

28 mins ago TN
Prayut Attends Inspection Visit at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut satisfied with vaccination uptake

38 mins ago TN