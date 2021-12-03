Omicron Will Arrive, Vaccination Urged : Official









BANGKOK, Dec 3 (TNA) – The Omicron variant of COVID-19 will definitely enter Thailand and measures can only delay its arrival, warned a health advisor who called for quick inoculation for 10 million unvaccinated people in the country.

Dr. Tawee Chotepitayasunon, advisor to the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Services, said that the Omicron variant had been detected overseas a few months ago and was spreading. Finally it would reach Thailand, he predicted.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

