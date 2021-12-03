Pilot injured in Air Force F5 jet crash in Lop Buri province









The Thai Air Force pilot of a F5 fighter jet was injured after he ejected from his plane when it developed mechanical trouble and before it crashed into a rice field in Chai Badan district of the central province of Lop Buri yesterday.

The identity of the pilot has not been released, but he had been rushed to a hospital in the province after parachuting to the ground.

