Pilot injured in Air Force F5 jet crash in Lop Buri province
The Thai Air Force pilot of a F5 fighter jet was injured after he ejected from his plane when it developed mechanical trouble and before it crashed into a rice field in Chai Badan district of the central province of Lop Buri yesterday.
The identity of the pilot has not been released, but he had been rushed to a hospital in the province after parachuting to the ground.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
