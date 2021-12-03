December 3, 2021

Pilot injured in Air Force F5 jet crash in Lop Buri province

19 mins ago TN
F-5E Royal Thai Air Force in Korat.

Royal Thai Air Force Northrop F-5E Tiger II (USAF s/n 76-1673) in Korat. Photo: Ssgt. Jeffrey Clonkey, USAF.




The Thai Air Force pilot of a F5 fighter jet was injured after he ejected from his plane when it developed mechanical trouble and before it crashed into a rice field in Chai Badan district of the central province of Lop Buri yesterday.

The identity of the pilot has not been released, but he had been rushed to a hospital in the province after parachuting to the ground.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

