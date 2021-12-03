No Omicron Case Found in Thailand Yet
BANGKOK, Dec 3 (TNA) – Thailand has not detected a COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant yet and the government will have business operators strictly comply with measures to prevent a new wave of the disease during New Year celebrations, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Gen Prayut said that there had not been an Omicron case in Thailand but the people who had arrived from risk countries must be called to undergo repeated RT-PCR tests. Their whereabouts would be checked so that local officials would find out if there was an outbreak at their locations, he said.
TNA
