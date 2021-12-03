No Omicron Case Found in Thailand Yet

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK, Dec 3 (TNA) – Thailand has not detected a COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant yet and the government will have business operators strictly comply with measures to prevent a new wave of the disease during New Year celebrations, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Gen Prayut said that there had not been an Omicron case in Thailand but the people who had arrived from risk countries must be called to undergo repeated RT-PCR tests. Their whereabouts would be checked so that local officials would find out if there was an outbreak at their locations, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





