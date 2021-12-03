December 3, 2021

No Omicron Case Found in Thailand Yet

28 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Dec 3 (TNA) – Thailand has not detected a COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant yet and the government will have business operators strictly comply with measures to prevent a new wave of the disease during New Year celebrations, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Gen Prayut said that there had not been an Omicron case in Thailand but the people who had arrived from risk countries must be called to undergo repeated RT-PCR tests. Their whereabouts would be checked so that local officials would find out if there was an outbreak at their locations, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

