December 3, 2021

Prayut satisfied with vaccination uptake

39 mins ago TN
Prayut Attends Inspection Visit at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut Attends Inspection Visit at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site. Photo: The Mall Group.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has expressed his satisfaction with Thailand’s current rate of vaccination, with just under 100 million doses now administered. Health authorities are working to locate visitors from countries with recorded Omicron cases for additional testing, as part of the country’s surveillance measures against this new Covid variant.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the current vaccination uptake in Thailand, with almost 94 million doses now administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on 28 February.

The government is committed to reaching its 100 million dose target by the end of this year, with the jabs now available for people from 12 years old and above.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Omicron Will Arrive, Vaccination Urged : Official

10 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

No Omicron Case Found in Thailand Yet

28 mins ago TN
Tai Pan Disco in Patong, Phuket

Prayut: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

2 mins ago TN
People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Omicron Will Arrive, Vaccination Urged : Official

10 mins ago TN
F-5E Royal Thai Air Force in Korat.

Pilot injured in Air Force F5 jet crash in Lop Buri province

19 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting to follow up and consider ways to provide assistance to people and entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 In both economic and social aspects

No Omicron Case Found in Thailand Yet

28 mins ago TN
Prayut Attends Inspection Visit at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Prayut satisfied with vaccination uptake

39 mins ago TN