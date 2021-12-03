Prayut satisfied with vaccination uptake









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has expressed his satisfaction with Thailand’s current rate of vaccination, with just under 100 million doses now administered. Health authorities are working to locate visitors from countries with recorded Omicron cases for additional testing, as part of the country’s surveillance measures against this new Covid variant.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the current vaccination uptake in Thailand, with almost 94 million doses now administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on 28 February.

The government is committed to reaching its 100 million dose target by the end of this year, with the jabs now available for people from 12 years old and above.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





