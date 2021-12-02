Prayut inspects Udon Thani development campaigns









UDON THANI (NNT) – The Prime Minister has visited Udon Thani to inspect the province’s readiness for tourism reopening. The Prime Minister and Cabinet members also met with local villages and followed up on development campaigns in the northeastern city.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit started at Wat Pa Ban Tat, a well known temple in the province’s city district, where he paid his respect to the temple’s abbot, and observed the construction progress of a stupa and a museum dedicated to the late Ajahn Maha Bua, a Buddhist monk well respected by Thai people.

