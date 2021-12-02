December 2, 2021

Prayut inspects Udon Thani development campaigns

40 seconds ago TN
Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument in Udon Thani

Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument in Udon Thani. Photo: Stefan Fussan. CC BY-SA 3.0.




UDON THANI (NNT) – The Prime Minister has visited Udon Thani to inspect the province’s readiness for tourism reopening. The Prime Minister and Cabinet members also met with local villages and followed up on development campaigns in the northeastern city.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit started at Wat Pa Ban Tat, a well known temple in the province’s city district, where he paid his respect to the temple’s abbot, and observed the construction progress of a stupa and a museum dedicated to the late Ajahn Maha Bua, a Buddhist monk well respected by Thai people.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
