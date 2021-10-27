Thailand Pass To Entice More International Tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan is confident that replacing the Certificate of Entry(COE) system with the ‘Thailand Pass’ system will greatly contribute to the increasing number of foreign tourists when the country reopens on November 1.

The Tourism Minister boasted a significant rise in hotel bookings under the Phuket Sandbox scheme for November now that travelers from 45 countries and one territory will be allowed to enter the country without quarantine.

However, visitors need to provide a negative test for COVID-19 before traveling and take a COVID-19 test on arrival and wait in an approved hotel for the results. After they have been cleared, they will be allowed to travel freely in the country.

