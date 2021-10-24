Government talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass









The Foreign Affairs Ministry is rolling out a campaign to promote the use of the new Thailand Pass system which will replace certificates of entry (COE) for visitors to Thailand when the country reopens on Nov 1.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for the ministry, said that since April 2020, the ministry has approved more than 400,000 COE requests by Thai nationals and foreign visitors for travel to Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





