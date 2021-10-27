Suvarnabhumi airport runs tests ahead of country’s reopening on Monday
Suvarnabhumi international airport conducted drills today (Wednesday) to test its readiness to cope with the arrival of foreign tourists on November 1st, when Thailand reopens its borders to arrivals by air.
The drill involved 150 people pretending to be tourists arriving from Germany, to establish how long it will take for each passenger to disembark, go through thermal sensors, process documentation, pass immigration and customs checks and leave the airport.
By Thai PBS World
