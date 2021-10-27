October 27, 2021

Suvarnabhumi airport runs tests ahead of country’s reopening on Monday

42 mins ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Suvarnabhumi international airport conducted drills today (Wednesday) to test its readiness to cope with the arrival of foreign tourists on November 1st, when Thailand reopens its borders to arrivals by air.

The drill involved 150 people pretending to be tourists arriving from Germany, to establish how long it will take for each passenger to disembark, go through thermal sensors, process documentation, pass immigration and customs checks and leave the airport.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

