October 27, 2021

Thai music producer under fire for allegedly improperly touching his daughter

3 hours ago TN
Recent Instagram posts by well-known music producer Neung Jakkawal Saothongyutitum, aka Neung Jakkawal, showing him kidding around with his young daughter and touching her inappropriately, has caused an uproar on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of his actions.

In some pictures and videos, Neung Jakkawal was seen touching his daughter’s stomach, buttocks and near her crotch area, as well as trying to kiss her on the lips. On at least one occasion shown on social media, he supposedly got his daughter to suck his nipple.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

