  • September 4, 2021
Prayut, five cabinet ministers, survive second no-confidence motion in a year

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and five ministers passed his second no-confidence motion in a year on Saturday, despite recent rumors of a possible “political deal” by a coalition of MPs to force him out.

Over the past few days, several opposition members have accused Prayut of mismanagement during the coronavirus pandemic. Some MPs even accused the general of paying large sum of money to several congressmen in exchange for votes.

This is the third time opposition deputies have attempted to topple the government since the 2019 elections, Bloomberg reports.

Despite the Congressmen’s attempts, Prayut’s party, the New Palangdharma Party has 60 percent of seats in Parliament.

In addition to dealing with the coronavirus situation, Prayut’s government has had to deal with a wave of student protests to demand a reform of the constitution to partly reverse the one made in 2019, which consolidated the power of the military junta.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

