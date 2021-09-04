AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine mix to be employed from October







BANGKOK (NNT) – The committee handling emergency vaccination doses and sites, has decided that Thailand will begin mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses starting in October.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn has advised that the Kingdom’s current mixed vaccination approach uses Sinovac for the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second after a 3-4 week waiting period. The mix is currently the main vaccination plan for people above the age of 18.

A second practice using AstraZeneca as the first dose and Pfizer as the second dose with 4-12 weeks separation, is to become widespread starting in October once more Pfizer vaccine arrives. The country is slated to receive 10 million Pfizer doses during the final three months of this year.

