  • September 4, 2021
AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine mix to be employed from October

Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine box. Photo: Gencat.cat. CC0 1.0.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The committee handling emergency vaccination doses and sites, has decided that Thailand will begin mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses starting in October.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn has advised that the Kingdom’s current mixed vaccination approach uses Sinovac for the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second after a 3-4 week waiting period. The mix is currently the main vaccination plan for people above the age of 18.

A second practice using AstraZeneca as the first dose and Pfizer as the second dose with 4-12 weeks separation, is to become widespread starting in October once more Pfizer vaccine arrives. The country is slated to receive 10 million Pfizer doses during the final three months of this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
