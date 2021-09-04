  • September 4, 2021
British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Khon Kaen jungle

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.



A 72-year-old British man was found safe three days after disappearing in a thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike.

A local hunter came across B. L. W. on Friday in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province, said Nattapat Tadee, a member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him. He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a route out.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Tags:

TN

