Bangkok prepares for floods as more rain is likely









BANGKOK (NNT) – Police General Atsawin Kwanmuang, Governor of Bangkok said today that a plan and preparations for flooding in Bangkok have now been finished. Waterways, reservoirs, and water level monitoring systems are ready to prevent an inundation.

By using weather forecast reports from the Meteorological Department’s 24-hour radar monitoring system, along with water pumps installed in areas at risk of flooding, as well as officers at water gates ready to control the flow rate, Bangkok is now prepared if rains are heavier than usual. Aside from the prevention efforts, the governor also revealed that officers are ready to help evacuate residents to safe places.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





