  • September 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. More than 1…

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs given yesterday alone

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs given yesterday alone

People queuing for COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Mr.Ch. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked the general public for their cooperation in the national inoculation campaign, with a record high of more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday alone. The government is positive Thailand will achieve its vaccination target by the end of this year.

A record number of more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Mahidol Day yesterday, during which the booster shot program for people previously vaccinated with inactivated virus vaccines commenced.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Tourism industry rip reopening delay to November 1
News

Tourism industry rip reopening delay to November...

September 24, 2021
Thailand to Shorten COVID Quarantine For Foreign Visitors
News

Thailand to Shorten COVID Quarantine For Foreign...

September 23, 2021
Prayut announces Thailand’s 70% vaccination goal at Global COVID-19 summit
News

Prayut announces Thailand’s 70% vaccination goal at...

September 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.