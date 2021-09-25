More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs given yesterday alone









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked the general public for their cooperation in the national inoculation campaign, with a record high of more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday alone. The government is positive Thailand will achieve its vaccination target by the end of this year.

A record number of more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Mahidol Day yesterday, during which the booster shot program for people previously vaccinated with inactivated virus vaccines commenced.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





