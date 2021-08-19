  • August 19, 2021
Thailand’s Health Ministry Explains Decision to Purchase another 12 Million Doses of Sinovac

AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, WHO Thailand. Photo: WHO/Ploy Phutpheng 2021 / Prachatai / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



The Thai Public Health Ministry has issued updated data, on the continued use of the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine and its efficacy, to support the decision to purchase another 12 million doses.

Department of Disease Control’s director for emergency health hazards and diseases Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), including Sinovac, are good enough to reduce critical symptoms and death, which is the prime focus of vaccines and should not be devalued.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Leave a Reply

