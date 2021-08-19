Thailand’s Health Ministry Explains Decision to Purchase another 12 Million Doses of Sinovac







The Thai Public Health Ministry has issued updated data, on the continued use of the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine and its efficacy, to support the decision to purchase another 12 million doses.

Department of Disease Control’s director for emergency health hazards and diseases Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), including Sinovac, are good enough to reduce critical symptoms and death, which is the prime focus of vaccines and should not be devalued.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





