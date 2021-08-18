Australia to help Thailand with COVID vaccine, as PMs discuss bilateral ties







In response to Thailand’s request, Australia has agreed to provide assistance in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, with details to be worked out later, as leaders of the two countries discussed bilateral ties in a phone call this morning (Wednesday).

Aside from the vaccines, other issues discussed were climate change, digital transformation, the post-COVID-19 situation and “new normal” travel, according to Thai Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

By Thai PBS World






