  • August 18, 2021
Australia to help Thailand with COVID vaccine, as PMs discuss bilateral ties

Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: E-CBD .



In response to Thailand’s request, Australia has agreed to provide assistance in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, with details to be worked out later, as leaders of the two countries discussed bilateral ties in a phone call this morning (Wednesday).

Aside from the vaccines, other issues discussed were climate change, digital transformation, the post-COVID-19 situation and “new normal” travel, according to Thai Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

