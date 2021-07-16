  • July 16, 2021
'Talad Thai', largest wholesale fresh market placed under tighter controls

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.



“Talad Thai”, Thailand’s largest fruit and vegetable market, in Bangkok’s neighbouring province of Pathum Thani, has been declared a maximum controlled and restricted zone.

Pathum Thani’s Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum yesterday issued an order placing the market under tighter control, after new clusters of infection, in the province and elsewhere, were traced back to the market.

