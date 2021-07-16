  • July 16, 2021
Hundreds returning home for COVID-19 treatment in Korat

Bangkok Hospital in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima). Photo: Mr.Conan.



NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 700 people infected with Covid-19 have already sought and been given permission to return home for treatment in Nakhon Ratchasima and there are still beds available for more, a senior health official said on Friday.

Since June 29, 707 Nakhon Ratchasima natives who were infected with the virus elsewhere had sought permission to return and receive treatment in their home province, provincial health chief Narinrat Pichayakamin said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST



