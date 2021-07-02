3 months of semi-lockdown required to bring COVID pandemic under control: KKP Research
2 COVID-infected people on their way home for treatment killed in road accident in Suphan Buri
Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Thailand’s central province of Suphan Buri yesterday (Wednesday), as they were heading for home to the northern province of Phayao for treatment for COVID-19 infections.
The pickup truck, in which the six relatives were travelling from Bangkok, smashed into a roadside tree on Highway 340 in Wang Namsap sub-district of Sri Prachan district, Suphan Buri province.
