  • July 22, 2021
2 COVID-infected people on their way home for treatment killed in road accident in Suphan Buri

Toyota Hilux PreRunner Pick-Up in Thailand. Photo: Greg Gjerdingen. CC BY 2.0.



Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Thailand’s central province of Suphan Buri yesterday (Wednesday), as they were heading for home to the northern province of Phayao for treatment for COVID-19 infections.

The pickup truck, in which the six relatives were travelling from Bangkok, smashed into a roadside tree on Highway 340 in Wang Namsap sub-district of Sri Prachan district, Suphan Buri province.

By Thai PBS World



