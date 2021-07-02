2 COVID-infected people on their way home for treatment killed in road accident in Suphan Buri







Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Thailand’s central province of Suphan Buri yesterday (Wednesday), as they were heading for home to the northern province of Phayao for treatment for COVID-19 infections.

The pickup truck, in which the six relatives were travelling from Bangkok, smashed into a roadside tree on Highway 340 in Wang Namsap sub-district of Sri Prachan district, Suphan Buri province.

By Thai PBS World






