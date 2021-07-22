3 months of semi-lockdown required to bring COVID pandemic under control: KKP Research
Three COVID-19 Vaccines Produced in Thailand Will Be Ready for Administration by Next Year
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government announced, via the Thai Khu Fah Facebook page on 20 July, that three locally produced COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for administration by next year.
The first, CU-Cov19 (mRNA), is being developed in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, and is currently in the human-trial phase.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal
National News Bureau of Thailand