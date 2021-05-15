Prayut Opens Big Field Hospital in Nonthaburi

Prayut Opens Big Field Hospital in Nonthaburi1 min read
NONTHABURI, May 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened a large field hospital named Busarakham to treat COVID-19 patients.
The new facility was set up at the Challenger Hall in Muang Thong Thani housing estate. Presiding over its opening, the prime minister received donations from the private sector and inspected the command unit of the field hospital, its patient reception zone, garden and toilets. He also saw wards of patients with different stages of the disease including those dependent on ventilators.
