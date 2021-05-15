May 15, 2021

Prayut Opens Big Field Hospital in Nonthaburi

10 hours ago TN
COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok

COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


NONTHABURI, May 14 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha opened a large field hospital named Busarakham to treat COVID-19 patients.

The new facility was set up at the Challenger Hall in Muang Thong Thani housing estate. Presiding over its opening, the prime minister received donations from the private sector and inspected the command unit of the field hospital, its patient reception zone, garden and toilets. He also saw wards of patients with different stages of the disease including those dependent on ventilators.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

